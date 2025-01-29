Mega Mauni Amawasya: Akharas Resume Holy Dip Amid Crowd Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh festival, Akharas will resume their holy dip after an earlier delay caused by overwhelming crowds. Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, confirmed this decision, stating they are in constant communication with the Mela administration to ensure safety.

Puri highlighted that the Akharas plan to conduct their traditional processions albeit on a smaller scale, reiterating the flexibility to perform the holy dip even at night due to the auspicious Mauni Amawasya. The situation calmed after a morning disturbance reportedly stemmed from false information that led to overcrowding at Prayagraj's Sangam Ghats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and religious leaders have appealed to devotees to use the nearest ghats for their dip, advising against all gathering at the main one. His plea was echoed by seers at the Kumbh, emphasizing both safety and patience amid the festival's massive turnout.

