Government Updates Quality Standards for Solar PV Products

The government has introduced a revised Quality Control Order to enhance solar photovoltaic products' quality and efficiency. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced the Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, aiming to boost product reliability, safety, and support renewable energy targets.

The government has unveiled a revised Quality Control Order targeting the improvement of solar photovoltaic products, as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued the Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, which updates and replaces the Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices, and Components Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order from 2017.

The latest order aligns with the administration's dedication to advancing high-quality solar photovoltaic products, aiming to increase product dependability, ensure safety, and aid India's ambitious renewable energy goals. It will become effective 180 days after publication and applies to solar PV modules, inverters, and storage batteries.

