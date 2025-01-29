Tragedy at Mahakumbh: Leaders Extend Condolences After Stampede
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over a stampede at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj, resulting in several casualties. President Murmu and Defence Minister Singh also extended condolences. The tragic incident occurred during Mauni Amavasya, as millions gathered for the holy dip. Authorities are providing aid to the affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a stampede claimed several lives, as reported by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief, praying for peace for the deceased and wishing strength for the bereaved families.
President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media, expressing condolences and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. The leaders highlighted the enormity of the tragedy that unfolded as devotees gathered for the sacred dip on Mauni Amavasya.
Officials confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is ensuring all possible assistance. The stampede occurred as millions of devotees assembled at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence, marking the auspicious Second Shahi Snan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over his remarks on India, says J-K is incomplete with PoK.
Efforts underway to reduce distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at rally in Akhnoor.
Pakistan making all efforts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.