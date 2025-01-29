Tragedy at Mahakumbh: Leaders Extend Condolences After Stampede

In a tragic incident at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a stampede claimed several lives, as reported by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief, praying for peace for the deceased and wishing strength for the bereaved families.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media, expressing condolences and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. The leaders highlighted the enormity of the tragedy that unfolded as devotees gathered for the sacred dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Officials confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is ensuring all possible assistance. The stampede occurred as millions of devotees assembled at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence, marking the auspicious Second Shahi Snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)