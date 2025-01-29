Left Menu

Euro Zone Awaits Rate Decisions Amid Market Movements

Euro zone bond yields dipped slightly as markets awaited key meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Tech earnings and lower crude prices were also pivotal. The U.S. tech selloff drove a rally in bonds, influenced by economic and political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:29 IST
Euro zone bond yields saw a minor decline on Wednesday as traders paused before significant meetings by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Anticipated tech earnings and plummeting crude prices drew additional attention in the market.

Germany's 10-year yield, a euro zone benchmark, decreased by 2 basis points, situating itself at 2.54%. ''Generally, we are waiting for the Fed and the ECB, and for the earnings results of tech companies in the States,'' noted Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale, citing the deflationary impact of reduced oil prices on long-term government bonds.

Investors eagerly anticipate Jerome Powell's press comments for insights into his handling of current inflation data, Trump's economic strategies, and the tech-driven stock sell-off. On Thursday, ECB is predicted to trim interest rates by 25 basis points. Tech earnings, particularly from Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla, could sway European bonds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

