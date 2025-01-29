Left Menu

UK Stock Market Gains Amid Strategic International Financial Moves

The UK's main stock indexes rose amidst gains in the automobile sector, despite the pound slipping following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's comments. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 showed positive movements, while energy shares dipped. Investors turn attention to U.S. Federal Reserve rate announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:41 IST
The UK's principal stock indexes experienced an upswing on Wednesday, driven largely by gains in the automobile sector. Despite this positive movement, the pound weakened following dovish comments from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves concerning international financial ties.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 saw a modest increase of 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.5%, though it underperformed compared to European counterparts following a tech rally sparked by ASML's strong quarterly results. A notable 5.5% rise in automobile shares marked the highlight, spearheaded by an 11.2% surge in Dowlais Group shares.

American Axle and Manufacturing's announcement of its plans to acquire GKN Automotive bolstered market confidence. Conversely, energy shares saw a 0.4% decline as U.S. crude stockpiles rose. Investors now pivot focus to potential policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

