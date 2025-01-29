Tragedy at Mahakumbh: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Urges Patience
In a bid to prevent further chaos following a devastating stampede at Mahakumbh, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has encouraged devotees to perform rituals from home. With ongoing efforts by the administration to manage the crowd, Shastri emphasizes patience while commemorating the sacred event.
Following the heart-wrenching stampede at Mahakumbh, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri addressed the devotees through a video message, imploring them to take part in the holy dip from wherever they are located. His plea comes in light of the tragedy that struck as millions gathered for the auspicious Mauni Amavasya.
In an interview with ANI, Shastri highlighted the overwhelming number of attendees and assured that administrative efforts are underway to manage the situation. He further urged devotees to remain patient and noted that there is ample time for the Mahakumbh Mela to conclude, allowing them to complete their spiritual practices safely.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives due to the stampede. In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office conveyed Sukhu's prayers for the peace of the departed souls and the fortitude of the grieving families. The Chief Minister emphasized collective mourning and resilience in the wake of this tragedy.
