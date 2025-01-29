Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives

In a devastating early morning incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a pre-dawn stampede resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, while 60 others suffered injuries, according to a senior police official. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, revealed that 25 of the deceased have been identified, with efforts underway to identify the remaining victims.

The stampede unfolded as a massive crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg, breaking through the barricades in their eagerness to take a holy dip, as described by DIG Krishna in a press briefing. Tragically, amongst the deceased, four hailed from Karnataka, one from Assam, and another from Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the situation, having postponed his visit to Delhi. In response, religious leaders and authorities have been urged to stagger holy dips to ensure safety. Despite the chaotic scene, the Amrit Snan of the Akharas concluded without further incident.

