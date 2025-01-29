India's Massive Drug Disposal: Over Rs 2,246 Crores Worth Destroyed

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), operating under the Ministry of Finance, executed a significant Drug Disposal Drive, obliterating narcotics and drugs valued at Rs 2,246 crores between January 11 and January 26. This announcement was made via an official press release on Wednesday.

The extensive destruction list includes approximately 7,844 kg of ganja, 1,724 kg of methaqualone, 560 kg of hashish, 130 kg of methamphetamine, 105 kg of ketamine, and 23 kg of heroin, among others. The operation was conducted safely and without hazard across various Indian locations.

The initiative not only emphasizes CBIC's dedication to tackling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances trafficking but also coincided with a broader national campaign initiated by the Union Home Minister to address drug trafficking and enhance national security.

