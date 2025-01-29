Left Menu

India's Massive Drug Disposal: Over Rs 2,246 Crores Worth Destroyed

The CBIC, under the Ministry of Finance, destroyed narcotics and drugs worth Rs 2,246 crores nationwide from January 11 to January 26. This effort aligns with a national initiative on drug trafficking and national security, underscoring CBIC's commitment to combat NDPS trafficking and raising public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:12 IST
CBIC destroys seized narcotics worth Rs 2246 crores (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), operating under the Ministry of Finance, executed a significant Drug Disposal Drive, obliterating narcotics and drugs valued at Rs 2,246 crores between January 11 and January 26. This announcement was made via an official press release on Wednesday.

The extensive destruction list includes approximately 7,844 kg of ganja, 1,724 kg of methaqualone, 560 kg of hashish, 130 kg of methamphetamine, 105 kg of ketamine, and 23 kg of heroin, among others. The operation was conducted safely and without hazard across various Indian locations.

The initiative not only emphasizes CBIC's dedication to tackling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances trafficking but also coincided with a broader national campaign initiated by the Union Home Minister to address drug trafficking and enhance national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

