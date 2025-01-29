Leaders Unite in Grief as Mahakumbh Stampede Claims 30 Lives

A stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj led to the deaths of 30 devotees, with 25 bodies identified and others pending identification, according to Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna. Crowds surged during the early hours, causing fatalities and injuries while the Uttar Pradesh government announced compensation for victims' families.

In response to the tragedy, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a judicial inquiry led by a three-member commission to examine the circumstances of the incident. The state administration has been actively managing the situation from central control rooms as the judicial committee aims to deliver a timely report.

The Mahakumbh event saw 57.1 million participants on 'Mauni Amavasya,' stressing security measures. Political leaders, including Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, expressed their sorrow and emphasized the need for reinforced safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)