Tesla's Drive into the Future: New Models and Autonomous Services Set for 2025

Tesla has announced plans to introduce more affordable electric vehicle models and test an autonomous ride-hailing service by mid-2025. This has boosted investor confidence despite previous lower delivery figures and Wall Street's unmet financial expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla announced it is on track to debut affordable electric vehicle models in the first half of 2025, alongside testing an autonomous ride-hailing service by June, boosting investor enthusiasm.

The company's shares rose 4.7% despite not meeting Wall Street's financial expectations, with market confidence rejuvenated by cost-cutting measures and its commitment to new product timelines.

CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to test a fully autonomous car service in Austin, Texas, with the current electric vehicle platform set to produce the new models, as prospects for self-driving technology and increased energy storage unit deployments continue to entice investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

