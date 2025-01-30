Left Menu

Mixed Asian Markets Amid Lunar New Year Lull

Asian markets showed varied performance due to thin trading during the Lunar New Year. The U.S. Federal Reserve paused policy easing, with Chair Jerome Powell cautious about future rate cuts, citing Trump policies as a risk. Oil prices rose slightly, while tech earnings remained inconsistent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:16 IST
Mixed Asian Markets Amid Lunar New Year Lull
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian share markets experienced mixed results in light trading on Thursday, influenced by holiday observances for the Lunar New Year across much of the region. The U.S. dollar remained steady following the Federal Reserve's decision to pause policy easing.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as anticipated, with Chair Jerome Powell indicating no immediate plans for further rate cuts. He flagged potential risks from President Donald Trump's policies, including possible new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Among major tech firms, Microsoft surpassed revenue expectations, but Tesla's profit margins fell short, adding to a mixed earnings scene. Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices saw a slight uptick amid geopolitical concerns over new tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025