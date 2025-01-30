Mixed Asian Markets Amid Lunar New Year Lull
Asian markets showed varied performance due to thin trading during the Lunar New Year. The U.S. Federal Reserve paused policy easing, with Chair Jerome Powell cautious about future rate cuts, citing Trump policies as a risk. Oil prices rose slightly, while tech earnings remained inconsistent.
Asian share markets experienced mixed results in light trading on Thursday, influenced by holiday observances for the Lunar New Year across much of the region. The U.S. dollar remained steady following the Federal Reserve's decision to pause policy easing.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as anticipated, with Chair Jerome Powell indicating no immediate plans for further rate cuts. He flagged potential risks from President Donald Trump's policies, including possible new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Among major tech firms, Microsoft surpassed revenue expectations, but Tesla's profit margins fell short, adding to a mixed earnings scene. Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices saw a slight uptick amid geopolitical concerns over new tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
