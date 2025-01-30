Delhi Battles Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution

The national capital of Delhi was enveloped by a thin layer of fog on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 381 at 8 a.m., categorizing it as 'very poor,' according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature recorded was 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted 'moderate fog' for the next two days, lasting until February 1, while predicting rain on February 3. The city's minimum temperature is expected to remain around 8 degrees Celsius with the maximum peaking at 26 degrees Celsius.

Amid plummeting temperatures, numerous homeless individuals have sought refuge in night shelter homes. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents across the capital, providing shelter in several areas, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

Compounding the cold conditions, Delhi has also faced severe air pollution challenges, with the AQI recording significant readings. At Anand Vihar, the AQI stood at 394, Chandani Chowk at 386, ITO at 364, among others. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has called for immediate implementation of Stage-III measures from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the degrading air quality.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions were reported in Ayodhya, where a dense fog descended and a cold wave gripped the city. Despite the chilly conditions, devotees participated in the ongoing Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)