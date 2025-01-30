Lawyer Granted Bail Amid Controversial Rape Allegations in Delhi

A lawyer charged with rape has secured bail from Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar granted the bail, citing the completed police investigation and filed chargesheet, noting no need for further detention. Notably, custodial interrogation was not required, as stated by the investigating officer.

Bail conditions include keeping an active mobile phone, avoiding contact with witnesses, and not tampering with evidence. Practising Advocate Sushil, represented by Sanser Pal Singh and Neeraj Dahiya, claims the accusations are baseless, aimed at ruining his reputation and linked to exposing corruption in the auto-finance sector.

The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the bail, pointing out the case's relevance under the POCSO Act. The alleged victim also objected to the bail. The case centers on allegations from a 21-year-old woman who accused Sushil of assault, involving her and her 16-year-old sister, leading to multiple charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)