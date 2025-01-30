Shell's Impressive Reserve Replacement Strategy

Shell announced on Thursday that it expects an 85% proved oil and gas reserve replacement ratio for the last year. This indicator reveals how well the company replenishes its reserves compared to the amount it produces.

A reserve replacement ratio (RRR) of 100% or more reflects a company's ability to replace its resources at the same or a faster rate than they are being consumed. Over a span of three years, Shell's RRR is forecasted to reach 108%, indicating solid reserve management.

The oil company further disclosed that its 2024 reserves are projected to be around 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, underscoring its strategic planning in resource allocation.

