Surge in Precious Metal Miners Lifts FTSE 100 to Record High
The FTSE 100 closed at an all-time high as corporate updates and a surge in precious metal miners boosted investor confidence. Major contributors included Shell's strong performance, a jump in the personal goods sector, and stability signals from central banks. The FTSE 250 also saw growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST
Britain's benchmark index achieved a record peak on Thursday driven by optimistic investor sentiment following solid corporate updates and a remarkable rise in precious metal miners.
The prestigious FTSE 100 blasted through the 8,600 mark, closing up 1% at 8,646.88. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.2%, marking its highest close in nearly a month.
A significant surge in precious metal miners was highlighted by a 7.2% increase in Endeavour Mining, spurred by its 2024 production results alongside soaring gold prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bessent Opposes US Central Bank Digital Currency
Norway's Central Bank Holds Steady: Rate Cuts Expected in March
Norway's Central Bank Holds Rates Steady Amid Economic Forecasts
Dollar Faces Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions and Central Bank Decisions
Norway's Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Economic Shifts