Surge in Precious Metal Miners Lifts FTSE 100 to Record High

Britain's benchmark index achieved a record peak on Thursday driven by optimistic investor sentiment following solid corporate updates and a remarkable rise in precious metal miners.

The prestigious FTSE 100 blasted through the 8,600 mark, closing up 1% at 8,646.88. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.2%, marking its highest close in nearly a month.

A significant surge in precious metal miners was highlighted by a 7.2% increase in Endeavour Mining, spurred by its 2024 production results alongside soaring gold prices.

