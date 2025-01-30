Left Menu

Surge in Precious Metal Miners Lifts FTSE 100 to Record High

The FTSE 100 closed at an all-time high as corporate updates and a surge in precious metal miners boosted investor confidence. Major contributors included Shell's strong performance, a jump in the personal goods sector, and stability signals from central banks. The FTSE 250 also saw growth.

Updated: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's benchmark index achieved a record peak on Thursday driven by optimistic investor sentiment following solid corporate updates and a remarkable rise in precious metal miners.

The prestigious FTSE 100 blasted through the 8,600 mark, closing up 1% at 8,646.88. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 1.2%, marking its highest close in nearly a month.

A significant surge in precious metal miners was highlighted by a 7.2% increase in Endeavour Mining, spurred by its 2024 production results alongside soaring gold prices.

