Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Kumbh Tragedy Victims Amid Budget Session

As the Budget session unfolded, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav shifted the spotlight onto the Kumbh tragedy, demanding justice for the victims. Addressing the issue, Yadav insisted that discussions prioritize the tragedy over budget matters. He emphasized the need for peace and accountability for those who perished during the event.

Yadav launched a pointed attack at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning his political future while criticizing the state's response to the tragedy. Accusing the government of covering up fatalities to avoid compensations, Yadav demanded an official list of deceased victims to ensure transparency and inform the bereaved families promptly.

Amid these heated discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the absence of foreign interference in this parliamentary session, unlike any since 2014. As the session commenced, President Droupadi Murmu addressed both Houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey, providing a detailed analysis of the economy ahead of Saturday's Union Budget reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)