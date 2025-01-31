PM Modi's National Drive Against Obesity Gains Mass Support

In a powerful address at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to unite against the growing obesity epidemic. Highlighting the health risks such as diabetes and heart disease, Modi called for increased exercise, a balanced diet, and a notable 10% reduction in daily oil consumption.

The initiative has received overwhelming support across sectors, with notable endorsements from actor Akshay Kumar and top health officials. The World Health Organisation South-East Asia echoed the Prime Minister's emphasis on physical activity and nutritious diets as tools against obesity.

Health professionals, including Gautam Khanna from P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Harsh Mahajan of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, have applauded the campaign's timing and scope. The medical community, from Tata Memorial Hospital to the Indian Dental Association, stands united as the nation tackles this pressing health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)