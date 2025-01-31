Empowering the Deaf-Blind: India's Inclusive Vision
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized the importance of integrating persons with deaf-blindness into the national mainstream during a conference in Chennai. Highlighting inspirational figures like Helen Keller and Stephen Hawking, he urged for inclusive governance and advanced educational curricula to empower this community.
On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar urged the nation to be "highly sensitive" to the needs of individuals with deaf-blindness, advocating for their inclusion in the national mainstream. During a national conference in Chennai, he highlighted that many, like Helen Keller and Stephen Hawking, have overcome challenges to inspire others.
Dhankar stressed the need for seamless systems that support the deaf-blind community, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and governmental policies that empower them. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to integrating Divyangjan into various spheres of life, ensuring they can fully realize their potential.
The two-day event, held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), aimed to foster education, accessibility, and well-being for those with deaf-blindness. It brought together participants for exchanging ideas to create an inclusive environment, furthering opportunities for the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
