Left Menu

Empowering the Deaf-Blind: India's Inclusive Vision

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized the importance of integrating persons with deaf-blindness into the national mainstream during a conference in Chennai. Highlighting inspirational figures like Helen Keller and Stephen Hawking, he urged for inclusive governance and advanced educational curricula to empower this community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:20 IST
Empowering the Deaf-Blind: India's Inclusive Vision
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar urged the nation to be "highly sensitive" to the needs of individuals with deaf-blindness, advocating for their inclusion in the national mainstream. During a national conference in Chennai, he highlighted that many, like Helen Keller and Stephen Hawking, have overcome challenges to inspire others.

Dhankar stressed the need for seamless systems that support the deaf-blind community, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and governmental policies that empower them. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to integrating Divyangjan into various spheres of life, ensuring they can fully realize their potential.

The two-day event, held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), aimed to foster education, accessibility, and well-being for those with deaf-blindness. It brought together participants for exchanging ideas to create an inclusive environment, furthering opportunities for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025