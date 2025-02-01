Chhattisgarh CM Hails Union Budget 2025 for Middle-Class Tax Relief

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Union Budget 2025, emphasizing the significant tax relief for the middle class, which is set to enhance their purchasing power and drive economic growth in both the state and the nation. In a veiled criticism of the Congress party, Sai remarked on the difference in tax policies, noting that previously, taxes were imposed on incomes as low as Rs 2 lakh, whereas the latest budget exempts income up to Rs 12 lakh.

Addressing reporters, CM Sai lauded the third budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, describing it as one that will realize the aspirations of the common man. He extended his congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team, asserting that only a BJP government could present such a forward-thinking budget. The budget promises to be a boon for farmers, with the Kisan Credit Card limit extended from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting Chhattisgarh's agrarian society.

CM Sai also underscored the budget's provisions for MSMEs, healthcare, and other sectors, affirming that Chhattisgarh will gain from the inclusive approach. In her budget presentation, Finance Minister Sitharaman laid out a plan for continued economic expansion, highlighting major sectors like agriculture and MSMEs. Her announcement of a tax rebate for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh was greeted with enthusiasm by the treasury benches. Changes in income tax slabs aim to ensure progressive taxation and boost household consumption and savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)