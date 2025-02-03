Tariff Tensions Surge: President Sheinbaum's Retaliation Strategy

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared retaliatory tariffs following the U.S. decision to impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican imports. This marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

Despite expressing a preference for dialogue, Sheinbaum emphasized the need to defend Mexico's interests, instructing her economy minister to enact a contingency plan, 'Plan B.' Although precise target goods remain unspecified, both tariff and non-tariff measures are anticipated.

The strategic economic measures proposed include tariffs on U.S. imports such as pork, cheese, and manufactured products while temporarily exempting the auto sector. This move underscores the integrated economic ties between the two nations.

