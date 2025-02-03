Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Trip Strengthens Ties Ahead of Investor Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's four-day visit to Japan aimed at fostering investment ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit was received positively by Japanese companies. Yadav highlighted historical Indo-Japanese ties and expressed optimism for increased investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Sunday that his recent four-day visit to Japan was designed to cultivate partnerships prior to the state's Global Investors Summit, scheduled for February 24-25. During the trip, numerous Japanese firms demonstrated a strong interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav detailed plans to strengthen ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, aligning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the nation's development. He visited Japan to lay the foundation for the upcoming summit, where various sector companies expressed intent to invest.

Returning from Japan on Saturday, Yadav conveyed via social media platform X that the trip was "extremely pleasant and successful." He stated that the visit would forge new investment dimensions, cementing ties between India and Japan by partnering for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in February. He witnessed a positive reception from Japanese investors during a session in Osaka, where investment proposals were discussed, and he expressed appreciation for the reception he received while departing Osaka's Imperial Hotel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

