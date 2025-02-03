Left Menu

Sambit Patra's Water Crisis Accusations Against Kejriwal Stir Controversy

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly profiting from illegal water networks. Patra claims Kejriwal exploits mafia-run water distribution, depriving residents of clean water. He challenges Kejriwal's promises of free water, citing poor quality and inadequate supply as election campaigns intensify.

BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he profits from mafia-run water distribution networks. Speaking in Bijwasan, Patra raised concerns over the quality and adequacy of water supply, claiming Kejriwal's promises of free water were deceptive.

Patra accused Kejriwal of making significant profits through illegal networks, pointing to private meters as proof of unlawful distribution practices. He criticized the water crisis in Delhi, drawing a stark comparison with the canals of Venice.

Questioning Kejriwal's accountability, Patra criticized the water quality in Delhi's Vidhan Sabhas and asked who Kejriwal would blame next. With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, Patra's remarks come at a critical moment in the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

