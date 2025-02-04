Transdniestria Reconnects: EU-Funded Gas Restores Heat and Power

Authorities in Transdniestria, a separatist region in Moldova, have restored heat and power to residents following a month-long period of energy shortages. This comes as EU-funded natural gas supplies resumed, a significant move to alleviate the area's winter difficulties.

The restoration follows the termination of Russian gas transits through Ukraine, a complication linked to the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The situation was stabilized with Moldova's energy company, Moldovagaz, supplying the first batch of gas shipments, while residents expressed gratitude to European leaders for facilitating this aid.

While immediate needs have been met, there remain uncertainties about the future, with current supplies ensuring the region's needs for only the first weeks of February. Separatist leader Vadim Krasnoselsky emphasized the need for efficient gas usage given these constraints, as discussions continue about longer-term arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)