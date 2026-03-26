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Asian Nations Turn to Russian Oil Amid Supply Blockages

Asian countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, are increasing their purchases of Russian oil amid supply disruptions caused by conflict involving Iran. Russia has benefited from high oil prices and opportunities to export to these new markets. However, logistical challenges and geopolitical tensions, including Ukrainian drone attacks, could limit Russia's ability to meet demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:57 IST
Asian Nations Turn to Russian Oil Amid Supply Blockages
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In the face of mounting supply disruptions caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting Iranian oil, several Asian countries, notably Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, are turning to Russian oil as an alternative source.

The demand surge arises after Europe reduced its Russian oil purchases due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. China and India have become the primary markets for Russian oil, accounting for 80% of its exports. Russia's oil traders have benefited from the situation, enjoying high prices and a 30-day U.S. waiver allowing sea purchases.

Geopolitical tensions continue to impact logistics, with Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly affecting 40% of Russia's export capacity. Despite these challenges, countries like the Philippines, with recent Russian oil imports, and others like Sri Lanka are keen to secure Russian oil. Vietnam is actively seeking long-term supply arrangements with Russia's Zarubezhneft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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