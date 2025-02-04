Left Menu

Market Tumult: Stocks Rise Amid Trade Battles and Mixed Earnings

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains despite volatility from U.S.-China trade tensions. Stock reactions were mixed, with PepsiCo and Merck stumbling on forecasts while Alphabet and Nvidia showed resilience. Energy stocks led sectors as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported upswings.

Updated: 04-02-2025 21:08 IST
The U.S. stock market saw gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes as investors navigated fluctuating market conditions, spurred by fresh U.S.-China trade restrictions. In response to President Trump's 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing imposed its own levies on some U.S. imports, set to take effect soon.

Despite these tensions, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes registered growth, with energy stocks leading the charge. Alphabet and Nvidia rose ahead of key earning reports, signaling some investor optimism despite the overall market uncertainty driven by the evolving trade landscape.

However, the corporate earnings scene was mixed. PepsiCo and Merck saw declines due to disappointing profit forecasts, while Palantir soared on better revenue projections. The market's response highlights the balancing act investors face amid the current trade dynamics and economic forecasts.

