Greer's Trade Agenda: Tackling Imbalances

Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, vows to improve market access for U.S. companies with major trading partners, focusing on trade imbalances affecting U.S. workers and manufacturers. He plans to address unfair practices by countries like Vietnam to ensure fair reciprocity.

Updated: 06-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:30 IST
In a bid to revitalize U.S. trade relationships, Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. trade representative, declared his commitment to securing better market access for American companies.

During his remarks on Thursday, Greer emphasized the detrimental effects of enduring trade imbalances on U.S. industries, specifically targeting Vietnam among other trading partners.

If confirmed, Greer plans to swiftly evaluate the inequitable trade practices of nations such as Vietnam and urge them for greater reciprocity in market exchanges to maintain access to the U.S. markets.

