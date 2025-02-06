Greer's Trade Agenda: Tackling Imbalances

In a bid to revitalize U.S. trade relationships, Jamieson Greer, nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. trade representative, declared his commitment to securing better market access for American companies.

During his remarks on Thursday, Greer emphasized the detrimental effects of enduring trade imbalances on U.S. industries, specifically targeting Vietnam among other trading partners.

If confirmed, Greer plans to swiftly evaluate the inequitable trade practices of nations such as Vietnam and urge them for greater reciprocity in market exchanges to maintain access to the U.S. markets.

