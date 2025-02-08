UPDATE 2-USDA says much of Food for Progress aid program can resume, email shows

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that grantees of the Food for Progress aid program could resume their operations for agreements made in fiscal year 2024 or earlier, according to an email seen by Reuters. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the program and other U.S. food aid programs had been halted as part of the Trump administration's pause on international assistance, despite a waiver for life-saving aid.

The aid freeze and waiver have led to mass confusion among food and other emergency aid groups about whether their operations can continue. "I am pleased to inform you that the new Administration has provided approval for continued implementation/execution of work within existing Food for Progress agreements that were signed in fiscal year 2024 and earlier," said an email from a USDA official to the program's grantees on Friday.

Food for Progress is administered by the USDA and sends U.S. commodities abroad for agricultural, economic or infrastructure development, according to the agency. The program's halt had compromised grants to purchase tens of thousands of metric tons of U.S. soy and wheat, along with other commodities, trade groups said this week.

The organization's 2024 projects include a $25-million rice project in Benin, a $35-million wheat project in Madagascar, and a $25-million soybean project in Tunisia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)