PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Talk

In a refreshing dialogue with young minds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of stress-free exams during the latest edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Held at the scenic Sunder Nursery in the national capital, Modi interacted with students, highlighting crucial issues like nutrition, lifestyle, and exam stress.

Modi engaged students in a discussion on the importance of good nutrition with a student from Arunachal Pradesh, termed the "Land of the Rising Sun," reinforcing regional practices of sunbathing. He shared an anecdote about misconceptions surrounding dietary choices, urging students to focus on balanced meals for growth.

On addressing exam-related stress, PM Modi noted the societal pressure around academic performance, emphasizing that knowledge should be prioritized over marks. He drew parallels with cricket, advising students to focus on their goals despite external pressures and stressed that true leadership involves teamwork and patience.

(With inputs from agencies.)