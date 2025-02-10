Left Menu

PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Talk

PM Narendra Modi engaged with students at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, discussing stress-free exams, the importance of nutrition, and the essence of leadership. Students shared insights on handling exam pressure and voiced queries about success. Since 2018, this program connects students and the PM annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:39 IST
PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Talk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a refreshing dialogue with young minds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of stress-free exams during the latest edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Held at the scenic Sunder Nursery in the national capital, Modi interacted with students, highlighting crucial issues like nutrition, lifestyle, and exam stress.

Modi engaged students in a discussion on the importance of good nutrition with a student from Arunachal Pradesh, termed the "Land of the Rising Sun," reinforcing regional practices of sunbathing. He shared an anecdote about misconceptions surrounding dietary choices, urging students to focus on balanced meals for growth.

On addressing exam-related stress, PM Modi noted the societal pressure around academic performance, emphasizing that knowledge should be prioritized over marks. He drew parallels with cricket, advising students to focus on their goals despite external pressures and stressed that true leadership involves teamwork and patience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025