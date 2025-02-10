PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Talk
PM Narendra Modi engaged with students at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, discussing stress-free exams, the importance of nutrition, and the essence of leadership. Students shared insights on handling exam pressure and voiced queries about success. Since 2018, this program connects students and the PM annually.
- Country:
- India
In a refreshing dialogue with young minds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of stress-free exams during the latest edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Held at the scenic Sunder Nursery in the national capital, Modi interacted with students, highlighting crucial issues like nutrition, lifestyle, and exam stress.
Modi engaged students in a discussion on the importance of good nutrition with a student from Arunachal Pradesh, termed the "Land of the Rising Sun," reinforcing regional practices of sunbathing. He shared an anecdote about misconceptions surrounding dietary choices, urging students to focus on balanced meals for growth.
On addressing exam-related stress, PM Modi noted the societal pressure around academic performance, emphasizing that knowledge should be prioritized over marks. He drew parallels with cricket, advising students to focus on their goals despite external pressures and stressed that true leadership involves teamwork and patience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FEMA Leadership Challenges Amid Trump's Reform Agenda
Strategic Leadership Expansion Fuels STL's Global Growth Ambitions
Leadership Shakeup at Fuji Media Amid Scandal
Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress: Delhi's Leadership Under Fire
Russia's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Navigating New Leadership in Syria