Winter Wonderland: Chilling Scenes and Festive Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

The relentless winter chill has taken hold of Jammu and Kashmir, where cities like Srinagar are grappling with biting temperatures and gloomy forecasts of further snow and rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An early morning reading on Tuesday in Srinagar registered at a chilly 4.6 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature predicted to linger around 14 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, notable landmarks like Dal Lake are buzzing with tourists seeking the allure of the winter season.

Elsewhere, temperatures have dropped to -3.9 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, 1.6 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and 3.9 degrees Celsius in Kupwara. Despite the cold, the Indian Army intensifies security patrols in the snow-covered terrains of Doda.

Adding a splash of color to the frosty landscape, the Lal Draman Winter Festival of 2025 has drawn thousands to the heart of Doda district. Organized by the local administration and tourism department, the festival celebrates cultural heritage, adventure, and nature's splendor.

This event highlights the picturesque scenery of the Lolab Valley in Kupwara and provides a platform for the region's rich culture amid the 'Chillai Kalan' period, marked by sub-zero temperatures, freezing water bodies, and prolific snowfall which started on December 21 and lasted until January 31.

