Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Chilling Scenes and Festive Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir continue to experience severe cold weather, with temperatures plummeting and forecasts predicting snow and rain. Despite this, thousands flock to cultural celebrations like the Lal Draman Winter Festival, showcasing the region's beauty and vibrant culture amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:27 IST
Winter Wonderland: Chilling Scenes and Festive Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir
Visuals from the Dal Lake (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless winter chill has taken hold of Jammu and Kashmir, where cities like Srinagar are grappling with biting temperatures and gloomy forecasts of further snow and rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An early morning reading on Tuesday in Srinagar registered at a chilly 4.6 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature predicted to linger around 14 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, notable landmarks like Dal Lake are buzzing with tourists seeking the allure of the winter season.

Elsewhere, temperatures have dropped to -3.9 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, 1.6 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and 3.9 degrees Celsius in Kupwara. Despite the cold, the Indian Army intensifies security patrols in the snow-covered terrains of Doda.

Adding a splash of color to the frosty landscape, the Lal Draman Winter Festival of 2025 has drawn thousands to the heart of Doda district. Organized by the local administration and tourism department, the festival celebrates cultural heritage, adventure, and nature's splendor.

This event highlights the picturesque scenery of the Lolab Valley in Kupwara and provides a platform for the region's rich culture amid the 'Chillai Kalan' period, marked by sub-zero temperatures, freezing water bodies, and prolific snowfall which started on December 21 and lasted until January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025