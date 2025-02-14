Left Menu

SEBI Relaxes Demat Timeline for Alternative Investment Funds

SEBI has extended the timeline for alternative investment funds to hold investments in dematerialised format. Investments post-July 1 must be dematerialised, while pre-July 1 investments must comply by October 31. Specific exemptions apply, and compliance will be ensured through a 'Compliance Test Report'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant regulatory update, SEBI has announced an extension for alternative investment funds (AIFs) to dematerialise their holdings. This decision, outlined in a recent circular, mandates that any investments made after July 1 will need to be held in dematerialised form.

Investments made before the stipulated date are given till October 31 to transition to this format, unless specific exemptions apply. These exemptions include schemes whose tenure ends on or before October 31, or those already extended as of February 14.

The compliance process will be overseen through a 'Compliance Test Report' prepared by the manager, ensuring adherence to the updated regulations. SEBI's move is aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

