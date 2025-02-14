Power Struggles: Frequent Outages Spark Concerns in Delhi
Delhi's power demand remains stable, but outages raise concerns. BSES ensures supply through real-time monitoring and field teams, while political tensions rise as AAP criticizes BJP's management. Residents express frustration over prolonged power cuts in affected areas, impacting their daily lives.
- Country:
- India
In Delhi, the peak power demand has maintained stability, consistently hovering between 4200-4500 MW since February 8, as reported by an official release on Friday. The Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) discoms have been pivotal in ensuring a dependable and seamless power supply throughout the winter season, according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.
To fulfill their commitment to reliable electricity service, BSES discoms have implemented dedicated war rooms for real-time monitoring, allowing for swift decision-making and rapid responses to power-related challenges. These war rooms, under the leadership of senior officials, safeguard the capital's power supply from disruptions.
However, political tensions have surfaced, with former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi raising alarms over power cuts in various parts of the city since February 8. Atishi accused the BJP-led government of failing to effectively manage the power sector, citing widespread outages affecting areas like Sainik Enclave, Ashram, East Delhi, Mayur Vihar, Sangam Vihar, and Uttam Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- power demand
- peak power
- BSES
- electricity supply
- power cuts
- AAP
- BJP
- Atishi
- electricity outages
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi and Punjab CMs to visit EC, submit reply to its notice on Yamuna poison row: AAP.
Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi and Punjab CMs to visit EC, submit reply to its notice on Yamuna poison row: AAP.
Congress and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
AAP to launch 'Bachat Patra' campaign to highlight savings made by Delhiites on account of its government's welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal.
Every household in Delhi saved Rs 25,000 a month due to AAP govt's schemes, BJP contesting assembly polls to loot public funds: Kejriwal.