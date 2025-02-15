Left Menu

Keith Kellogg's Strategic Insights at Munich Security Conference

Keith Kellogg, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, highlighted potential talks for ending the Russia-Ukraine war focusing on territorial concessions from Russia. At the Munich Security Conference, he emphasized the importance of targeting Putin's oil revenue and strengthening Western sanctions on Russia.

Updated: 15-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:34 IST
At the Munich Security Conference, Keith Kellogg, the United States' special envoy to Ukraine, emphasized the potential direction for talks to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He pointed out that discussions might need to focus on territorial concessions from Russia alongside targeting the oil revenue that fuels President Vladimir Putin's power.

Kellogg described Russia as a 'petrostate,' where its economic stability heavily depends on oil revenue. He urged Western powers to enhance their efforts in enforcing sanctions that could effectively curb Russia's financial strength.

This call for stronger sanctions aligns with the international community's strategies for exerting pressure on Russia, aiming to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict through diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

