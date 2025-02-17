Left Menu

ABVP Demands Justice and Fair Treatment for Nepali Students at KIIT

ABVP protested for justice following the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT. They condemned the eviction of Nepali students and called it an attack on Bharat-Nepal relations, demanding fair investigation and action against those responsible, along with an apology and compensation for Lamsal's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST
ABVP Demands Justice and Fair Treatment for Nepali Students at KIIT
ABVP stages protest over death of Napali student (Photo/X@ABVPVoice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Monday, demanding justice over the death of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). The third-year B.Tech student was discovered dead in her hostel under suspicious circumstances, fueling unrest among other students.

Following the incident, the KIIT administration ordered the immediate evacuation of Nepali students from the campus, citing closure for international students. This decision has drawn ire from ABVP, which criticized the administration's actions as an unjustified attack on Bharat-Nepal relations and illegal.

ABVP's official statement condemned the suppression of student protests, urging a fair investigation into Lamsal's death and an apology from the university. They also demanded the university ensure accommodation and compensation for the students affected and the victim's family. The incident and its aftermath have highlighted tensions within KIIT and its handling of international students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025