ABVP Demands Justice and Fair Treatment for Nepali Students at KIIT

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Monday, demanding justice over the death of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). The third-year B.Tech student was discovered dead in her hostel under suspicious circumstances, fueling unrest among other students.

Following the incident, the KIIT administration ordered the immediate evacuation of Nepali students from the campus, citing closure for international students. This decision has drawn ire from ABVP, which criticized the administration's actions as an unjustified attack on Bharat-Nepal relations and illegal.

ABVP's official statement condemned the suppression of student protests, urging a fair investigation into Lamsal's death and an apology from the university. They also demanded the university ensure accommodation and compensation for the students affected and the victim's family. The incident and its aftermath have highlighted tensions within KIIT and its handling of international students.

