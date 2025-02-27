Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand: Peace Meeting Convened Following Village Clash

After violent clashes erupted in Dumraon village, Jharkhand, authorities arranged a peace meeting. The conflict involved stone pelting and vehicle damage, reportedly linked to disputes over religious practices. Enhanced security has been deployed to restore calm, with ongoing investigations scrutinizing CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:18 IST
Forces have been deployed in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand following an incident of violence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted on February 26 in Dumraon village, Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, prompting authorities to convene a peace meeting. The incident involved two groups, reportedly clashing over religious practices, resulting in damage to vehicles and an incident of stone pelting, according to police sources.

Police have deployed additional security forces in the region to maintain order following the unrest. Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh, Nancy Sahay, stated the clash was linked to disputes over loudspeakers and flags during Maha Shivratri celebrations, adding that although some vehicles were burned, no major injuries were reported. CCTV footage is being examined in the investigation.

Union Minister and BJP MP Sanjay Seth condemned the violence, calling it painful and urging for strict governmental action against perpetrators. He suggested the conflict was fueled by tensions involving Bangladeshi infiltrators affecting the regional demographics and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

