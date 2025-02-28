Strengthening Indo-Israel Ties in Agriculture: Opportunities and Innovations

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar conferred with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi to explore avenues for bolstering collaboration in agriculture between the two nations.

The dialogue covered the upcoming visit of Israel's Agriculture and Food Security Minister and evaluated the positive effects of Centers of Excellence on issues like productivity and precision irrigation in 20 Indian states.

Concluding the talks, officials from both countries expressed a shared dedication to enhancing Indo-Israel cooperation, focusing on agricultural innovation and advanced technologies in the horticulture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)