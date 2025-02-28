Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Israel Ties in Agriculture: Opportunities and Innovations

The Israeli ambassador to India met with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi to discuss enhancing agricultural cooperation. Key topics included the visit of Israel's Agriculture Minister, Centers of Excellence, and Prime Minister's vision for sewage water recycling. Both sides committed to strengthening ties in agricultural innovation and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:40 IST
Strengthening Indo-Israel Ties in Agriculture: Opportunities and Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar conferred with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi to explore avenues for bolstering collaboration in agriculture between the two nations.

The dialogue covered the upcoming visit of Israel's Agriculture and Food Security Minister and evaluated the positive effects of Centers of Excellence on issues like productivity and precision irrigation in 20 Indian states.

Concluding the talks, officials from both countries expressed a shared dedication to enhancing Indo-Israel cooperation, focusing on agricultural innovation and advanced technologies in the horticulture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025