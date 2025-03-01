Delhi's Vision Blossoms Amidst Political Discontent at NDMC Flower Festival

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena unveiled the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park in Connaught Place, emphasizing the floral diversity on display. Saxena reiterated his vision for transforming Delhi into a 'city of flowers,' expressing optimism about achieving this goal with the new administration.

Addressing the media, Saxena remarked, 'NDMC has launched a beautiful flower show with diverse floral displays. It's my dream to make Delhi a city of flowers, and with recent governmental changes, we're on the right track to realizing this dream.'

Meanwhile, political tensions marred the event as February 27 witnessed Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta decrying the interruption of Saxena's address, which led to the suspension of 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Atishi. The controversy escalated when AAP alleged removal of Dr. BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh portraits from the Chief Minister's office, which was refuted by BJP, showing their relocation. The AAP has criticized the suspensions as efforts to silence opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)