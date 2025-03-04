The Rise of DeepSeek: China's AI Frontier

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is making significant strides, as highlighted by a spokesperson from China's parliament. This marks an important milestone in the country's burgeoning technological landscape.

The spokesperson emphasized that DeepSeek's progress reflects the dynamic growth and global aspirations of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence.

The rise of DeepSeek underscores the expanding influence of China in the AI sector, setting new benchmarks for innovation and development worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)