India's AI Ascent: Dubey Emphasizes Tech Progress

In a strong assertion of India's technological aspirations, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey underscored the necessity for India to forge ahead in artificial intelligence (AI), envisioning the nation as a global leader. This came during his discussion with ANI following a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Dubey. The meeting saw participation from various ministry officials.

Dubey highlighted the transformative economic potential AI holds for India, forecasting an addition of one trillion to the economy within 7-8 years, alongside job creation for 50 to 60 lakh people. The dialogue explored how equipped Indian departments are in managing AI's implications on sectors like banking and taxation.

Emphasizing India's commitment to responsible AI usage, Dubey noted training programs on ethical data privacy and measures to prevent AI misuse. The extensive dialogues included insights from key ministries, underscoring AI's significant impact. Closer international collaboration was also evidenced by AI discussions at G20, with India advocating for inclusive and sustainable AI development.

