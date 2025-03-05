Left Menu

India's AI Ascent: Dubey Emphasizes Tech Progress

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stressed India’s need to advance in AI, predicting significant economic growth and job creation. Speaking after a Parliamentary Committee meeting, Dubey highlighted AI's impact on key sectors and India’s global leadership potential, emphasizing ethical training and efforts to prevent AI misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:16 IST
India's AI Ascent: Dubey Emphasizes Tech Progress
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong assertion of India's technological aspirations, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey underscored the necessity for India to forge ahead in artificial intelligence (AI), envisioning the nation as a global leader. This came during his discussion with ANI following a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Dubey. The meeting saw participation from various ministry officials.

Dubey highlighted the transformative economic potential AI holds for India, forecasting an addition of one trillion to the economy within 7-8 years, alongside job creation for 50 to 60 lakh people. The dialogue explored how equipped Indian departments are in managing AI's implications on sectors like banking and taxation.

Emphasizing India's commitment to responsible AI usage, Dubey noted training programs on ethical data privacy and measures to prevent AI misuse. The extensive dialogues included insights from key ministries, underscoring AI's significant impact. Closer international collaboration was also evidenced by AI discussions at G20, with India advocating for inclusive and sustainable AI development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025