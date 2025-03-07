Russia targets energy and gas infrastructure in Friday attack, Ukraine's energy minister says
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure in their latest drone and missile attack, Ukraine's energy minister said on Friday.
"Once again, energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine has come under massive missile and drone fire," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a statement on Facebook.
