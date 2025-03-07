Government Presses Reliance for $2.81 Billion in Gas Migration Dispute

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, headed by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, is resolute in its pursuit to reclaim $2.81 billion from Reliance Industries and its partners. This follows a Delhi High Court ruling on gas migration, affirming the government's stance.

Recently, the ministry issued a demand based on the court's verdict, emphasizing the government's rights in the matter. Minister Puri assured that the court's decision is clear, and the ministry will exhaust all efforts to enforce this claim.

Reliance Industries, which has received the notification, maintains that the judgment and subsequent demand are unsustainable and plans to challenge these findings in the Supreme Court.

