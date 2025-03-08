Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Doda: Seven Injured as Vehicle Plummets Down Slope

A vehicle carrying seven people veered off the road near Fafri in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, causing injuries to all occupants. Local rescue teams promptly responded, transporting the injured to Government Medical College in Doda for treatment. Identities of the injured have been disclosed, with further details pending.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, seven individuals sustained injuries when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged down a slope near Fafri. The accident occurred while they were traveling from Ghundna to Fafri, as confirmed by local officials.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local residents along with rescue teams quickly mobilized to the scene. The injured, identified as Irfan Ahmed (40), Nazim Butt (18), Mubashir Hussain (18), Adil Hussain (30), Ashiq Ali (16), Yasir Hamid (18), and Mozim Shafi (19), were swiftly transported to the Government Medical College in Doda to receive necessary medical attention.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, with further details awaited. Meanwhile, local community members praised the prompt response of the rescue teams that minimized the potential impact of the accident.

