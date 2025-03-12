BJP MLA Criticizes Darbhanga Mayor's Holi Request, Warns of Unhindered Festivities

In a heated exchange over the celebration of Holi, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur launched a scathing critique of Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara on Wednesday. Thakur accused the mayor of possessing a "terrorist mentality" and questioned her family's history, as he reaffirmed the insistence on uninterrupted Holi celebrations.

The controversy erupted after Mayor Ara urged residents to observe a break in Holi festivities on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers during the month of Ramzan. Ara proposed a pause from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, encouraging respect for religious practices by keeping a distance from mosques during the period.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary advised those uncomfortable with the festival's colors to remain indoors, underscoring the cultural significance of Holi. Authorities in various districts continue to engage communities in peace committee meetings, seeking harmony amidst diverse practices. ANI reports these dialogues aim to promote mutual respect and seamless celebration of Holi.

(With inputs from agencies.)