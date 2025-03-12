Left Menu

BJP MLA Criticizes Darbhanga Mayor's Holi Request, Warns of Unhindered Festivities

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur condemned Darbhanga Mayor's Holi statement, labeling her as having a "terrorist mentality." He assured uninterrupted Holi celebrations, promising strict action against any disruptions. Mayor Anjum Ara had suggested a temporary pause during Holi for Friday prayers, amid a call for peace and coexistence amidst festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:40 IST
BJP MLA Criticizes Darbhanga Mayor's Holi Request, Warns of Unhindered Festivities
BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over the celebration of Holi, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur launched a scathing critique of Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara on Wednesday. Thakur accused the mayor of possessing a "terrorist mentality" and questioned her family's history, as he reaffirmed the insistence on uninterrupted Holi celebrations.

The controversy erupted after Mayor Ara urged residents to observe a break in Holi festivities on March 14, which coincides with the Friday prayers during the month of Ramzan. Ara proposed a pause from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, encouraging respect for religious practices by keeping a distance from mosques during the period.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary advised those uncomfortable with the festival's colors to remain indoors, underscoring the cultural significance of Holi. Authorities in various districts continue to engage communities in peace committee meetings, seeking harmony amidst diverse practices. ANI reports these dialogues aim to promote mutual respect and seamless celebration of Holi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025