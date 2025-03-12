SWELECT Energy Secures Major Solar Module Order, Raises Rs 290 Crore for Expansion

SWELECT Energy Systems has secured a substantial 150 MW order for its highly efficient TOPCon Bi-facial solar PV modules. This achievement highlights the company's technological prowess and market reputation in the solar energy sector.

In a strategic financial move, SWELECT has raised Rs 290 crore through non-convertible debentures issued privately through India Infradebt Limited. This capital, backed by solar power assets, will be reinvested to enhance the company's independent power production portfolio, aiming for 1 GW capacity by 2026-27.

R Chellappan, Managing Director of SWELECT, expressed confidence in their commitment to quality, stating, 'Our successful order acquisition and NCD funding reinforce our expansion plans to contribute to India's clean energy future.' Founded in 1984, SWELECT has been a leader in manufacturing solar PV modules and providing EPC services.

(With inputs from agencies.)