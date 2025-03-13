Left Menu

Tragic End for Award-Winning Farmer Amid Irrigation Crisis

A Maharashtra farmer, previously honored with the 'Yuva Shetkari' award, died by suicide due to crop and irrigation difficulties. Kailash Nagre consumed poison at his farm. His note highlighted irrigation issues but assigned no blame. Authorities are investigating further.

Updated: 13-03-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, a farmer from Maharashtra who had been honored with the state's 'Yuva Shetkari' award in 2020 ended his life on Thursday. The incident took place in Buldhana district amid ongoing concerns over crop and irrigation problems.

The farmer, identified as 42-year-old Kailash Nagre, reportedly consumed poison at his farm located in Shivni Aarmal village in the Deulgaonraja tehsil. According to officials from the Andhera police station, Nagre's suicide note expressed his frustration over the disappointing crop yield and the insufficient water supply for irrigation.

Despite the tragedy, the note did not hold any individual accountable for the circumstances leading to this fatal decision. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is currently underway to delve deeper into the underlying causes of this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

