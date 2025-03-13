Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariff Tensions and Tech Turmoil Shape Wall Street's Rough Ride

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply as President Trump's tariff threats against the EU roiled markets. Despite some positive economic indicators, trade restrictions and political uncertainty fueled volatility. Companies like Dollar General and Intel showed gains while others, such as Adobe, faced hurdles amid shifting market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets encountered a significant drop on Thursday as President Trump threatened additional tariffs on the European Union, rattling investor confidence. This move adds to ongoing trade tensions that have heightened market volatility, despite some signs of economic resilience.

The mixed responses from U.S. companies underscored the market's uncertainty. While Dollar General's shares rose by 5.1% due to positive quarterly performance, Adobe's shares fell after a lackluster revenue forecast. Meanwhile, Intel saw a 14.8% surge after appointing industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO.

Market data indicated some economic stability, with U.S. producer prices remaining unchanged and lower-than-expected jobless claims. However, concerns persist that ongoing tariff battles may incite inflation and hinder growth, especially as investors brace for possible Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

