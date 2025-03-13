Putin Supports US Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a US proposal to cease hostilities in Ukraine, though he stressed the importance of addressing the underlying issues of the conflict.

Putin's comments suggest a willingness to engage in further discussions with US President Donald Trump, aiming to conclude what has become the most significant European conflict since World War II. The Russian leader's endorsement, however, came with caveats about ensuring long-term peace and a comprehensive solution.

The latest developments raise questions about future negotiations and the potential for peaceful resolution, as both Moscow and Kyiv remain entrenched in a protracted and deadly proxy war.

(With inputs from agencies.)