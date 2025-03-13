Left Menu

Putin Supports US Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled support for a US-backed ceasefire in Ukraine, though he emphasized the need to address the conflict's root causes. Putin's comments come as Russia advances in Ukraine, indicating potential for further negotiations with the US to end Europe's largest conflict since WWII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:54 IST
Putin Supports US Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a US proposal to cease hostilities in Ukraine, though he stressed the importance of addressing the underlying issues of the conflict.

Putin's comments suggest a willingness to engage in further discussions with US President Donald Trump, aiming to conclude what has become the most significant European conflict since World War II. The Russian leader's endorsement, however, came with caveats about ensuring long-term peace and a comprehensive solution.

The latest developments raise questions about future negotiations and the potential for peaceful resolution, as both Moscow and Kyiv remain entrenched in a protracted and deadly proxy war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025