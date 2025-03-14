CM Sukhu and Leaders Unite to Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alongside key Congress leaders, celebrated Holi in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing unity and new beginnings. They extended greetings to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while words of prosperity for all were shared by PCC President Pratibha Singh. Nationwide, Holi was joyously celebrated as a vibrant symbol of spring.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed festive Holi greetings to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, with celebrations taking place at Oak Over in Shimla. Congress leaders, party workers, and local residents participated in the jubilant event, highlighting unity and camaraderie.
Later, Sukhu, accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Kamlesh Thakur, paid a visit to Raj Bhawan, where they extended Holi wishes to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
CM Sukhu's residence also became a hub of celebration as he expressed heartfelt wishes to all, emphasizing Holi's significance in bringing joy and unity. Pratibha Singh echoed these sentiments, wishing happiness and prosperity to every home. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to 'X' to extend his colorful greetings, celebrating Holi's arrival as a time of enthusiasm across the nation.
