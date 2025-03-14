Left Menu

CM Sukhu and Leaders Unite to Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alongside key Congress leaders, celebrated Holi in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing unity and new beginnings. They extended greetings to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while words of prosperity for all were shared by PCC President Pratibha Singh. Nationwide, Holi was joyously celebrated as a vibrant symbol of spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:22 IST
CM Sukhu and Leaders Unite to Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit
Himachal CM Sukhu celebrates Holi with party leaders in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed festive Holi greetings to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh, with celebrations taking place at Oak Over in Shimla. Congress leaders, party workers, and local residents participated in the jubilant event, highlighting unity and camaraderie.

Later, Sukhu, accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Kamlesh Thakur, paid a visit to Raj Bhawan, where they extended Holi wishes to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

CM Sukhu's residence also became a hub of celebration as he expressed heartfelt wishes to all, emphasizing Holi's significance in bringing joy and unity. Pratibha Singh echoed these sentiments, wishing happiness and prosperity to every home. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to 'X' to extend his colorful greetings, celebrating Holi's arrival as a time of enthusiasm across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025