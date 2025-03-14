Vibrant Holi Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh: Political Leaders Join the Festive Spirit

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, was seen embracing the festive spirit of Holi as he rode a camel and mingled with the crowd during the celebrations. The event was lively, filled with music, dancing, and a strong sense of unity that underlines Holi's cultural importance.

In his Holi message, Pathak highlighted the existing harmony amidst the celebrations. "I extend my best wishes for Holi. It's a time of joy with Ramzan coinciding, emphasizing our unity. Everything is peaceful here," he remarked, calming concerns over any tensions.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended his Holi greetings, incorporating a political message by addressing opposition concerns. He invited the leader of the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, to join in, saying the tensions only existed 'in the minds' of their rivals.

Across India, people celebrated Holi with enthusiasm, smearing gulaal and dancing. Known as the festival of colors, Holi celebrates spring's arrival, the victory of good over evil, and life's joys, as people gather in various venues from temples to streets.

These gatherings captured the essence of Holi, reinforcing its status as a symbol of togetherness and cultural vibrancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)