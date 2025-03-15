Intense Stand-Off in Moga: Arrests Made in Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Case

Moga DSP Ravinder Singh revealed that authorities have identified a total of eight suspects linked to the assassination of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Ram. The incident occurred during a shootout on March 13, and Singh confirmed that efforts to apprehend the suspects were ongoing, following multiple police raids.

In an operation between CIA Moga and CIA Malout, a confrontation transpired, involving police returning fire as they attempted to detain the individuals suspected in FIR No. 64/2025. The altercation resulted in injuries to three suspects, who were captured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann underlined the broader context of disturbing peace attempts in the state, citing drugs and criminal elements. Despite incidents like the Thakurdwara Temple explosion, Mann insisted that Punjab maintains a stable law and order situation compared to other regions during volatile times.

(With inputs from agencies.)