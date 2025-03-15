Unrest in Bilaspur: Attack on Ex-MLA Sparks Political Outrage and Security Concerns

Bilaspur's law enforcement intensifies efforts to apprehend those responsible for the assault on former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal assured the public that police teams have been dispatched, armed with CCTV evidence, to capture the criminals involved in this act of violence.

Despite utilizing all available resources, authorities have yet to pinpoint the assailants. The law enforcement officer highlighted the urgency of the situation, showcasing the significant threat posed by the weapons used, identified as country-made, and appealing for public cooperation.

Meanwhile, the political ambiance has soured, with BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal lambasting the current administration for failing to maintain order and promising political action, alongside Vyapar Mandal, if the culprits are not swiftly apprehended. Thakur, recovering from gunshot wounds, attributed the attack to local drug traffickers and issued a fervent plea for enhanced security measures, both personal and familial.

